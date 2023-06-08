Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final Against India, the Australia team had some fun moments off the field when they were reading out the Artificial Intelligence’s predictions for the mega finale. Along with the preparation of the script, the AI even predicted the winner of the summit clash. In a video shared by Cricket Australia (CA) shows the Australian cricket team reading out the predictions. Taking to Instagram, Cricket Australia captioned the video, “Watch: Australian players read out bizarre WTC final prediction made by AI.” Marnus Labuschagne Wicket Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle World No 1 Test Batter After Lunch During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Australian Players Read Out Bizarre WTC Final Predictions

