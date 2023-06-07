Marnus Labuschagne was done by late swing as a ball by Mohammed Shami knocked his off-stump after lunch during Day 1 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final on Wednesday, June 7. Labuschagne, who is the world's No 1 Test batter, went for a drive to a ball which was slightly pitched up and he missed it with the delivery swinging back to hit the woodwork behind him. With this, Australia lost their third wicket of the day! 16 Runs in One Over! David Warner Hits Four Boundaries As He Takes On Umesh Yadav During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Watch Mohammed Shami Castle Marnus Labuschagne Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)