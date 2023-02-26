India are currently featuring in a four-match Test series against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The 3rd Test will start on Wednesday, March 01 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Ahead of that, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. A video featuring the couple has now started to surface on the internet. Cricketer Dies in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

KL Rahul Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple With Wife Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/xsPMtA0QVy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 26, 2023

