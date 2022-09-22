Babar Azam scored a terrific hundred during Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I on September 21, Thursday, The Pakistan captain bounced back to form after a poor Asia Cup as he became the first-ever from his country to score two hundreds in the shortest version of the game. The right-hander hit 110 off 66 balls as he helped Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Karachi.

Babar Azam Scores Hundred:

