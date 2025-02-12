Babar Azam played another poor knock in the ongoing Pakistan Tri-Series Series 2025. The star Pakistan national cricket team batsman was out for a cheap ten runs of 23 deliveries against New Zealand in the 1st ODI. In the do-or-die game against the South Africa national cricket team, he gave his wicket easily again while chasing a target of 353. Azam looked to flick a delivery from Wiam Mulder and missed it. The ball hit his pad, and he was sent off for LBW, after scoring just 23 runs of 19 balls. Following the dismissal, hilarious memes, funny posts, criticism, and even insults have flooded across X (formerly Twitter) by various netizens. Babar Azam Says He Has Lost His Phone and Contacts, Pakistan Batter Informs Fans 'Will Get Back to Everyone As Soon as I Find It' (See Post)

'Jaha Matter Bade Hote Hai..'

Babar Azam Gone

Babar Azam gone for 23(19) after wasting a review pic.twitter.com/7BWK4A67fr — Cricket & Stuff (@cricketandstuff) February 12, 2025

Fan Taking on His No. 1 ICC Rank

Babar Azam as number 1 odi batsmen pic.twitter.com/7eGFMYw8UM — Awais (@AwaisShoukat08) February 12, 2025

Oops

A Message to PCB

A message to PCB regarding our KING Babar Azam.#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/2Qmt5IdhnN — The PCT Army.🇵🇰 (@thepctarmy0) February 12, 2025

Pakistanis to Babar Azam

