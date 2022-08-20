Babar Azam was referred to as 'Cristiano Messi' by Pakistan teammate Shadab Khan, who introduced his skipper to Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar. The Pakistan team were on a visit to Ajax football club of which van der Sar is the CEO and during an interaction, Khan called Azam a mixture of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are modern-day greats in the world of football.

Shadab Khan Calls Babar Azam 'Cristiano Messi' of Cricket:

"He's the best. He's a mixture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam to Ajax's chief executive and former Man Utd keeper van der Saar ♥️pic.twitter.com/Rz6DhIK7Ba — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 19, 2022

