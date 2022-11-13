Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reacted after his side got defeated by England in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. He took to Twitter and shared an image of the team and wrote, “Alhumdulillah, couldn’t be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors.” He also thanked the fans for their continuous support throughout the tournament.

See Babar Azam’s Twitter post:

Alhumdulillah, couldn’t be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors. Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/IawHR5U7q8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2022

