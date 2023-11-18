Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who had a horrid ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with the bat and in terms of leadership, recently resigned from the captaincy role of the national team. Just ahead of the departure for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar was slapped with fine for not having driving license and for lane violation. Following his return, he has collected his renewed driving license from Police Khidmat Markaz Garden Town in Lahore. Jailed Imran Khan to Miss 'Parade of Champions' Ceremony As BCCI to Honour All World Cup Winning Captains With Special Blazer During IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final in Ahmedabad.

Babar Azam Receives Renewed Driving License

Today Babar Azam visited Police Khidmat Markaz Garden Town to renew his driving licence. Please get your driving licence at the earliest. Our centers are open from 8 AM to 12 Midnight. pic.twitter.com/g5bBka4scu — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) November 18, 2023

