Babar Azam won hearts as he gifted his jersey to a young fan after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka's 2nd Test in Colombo on July 27. The Pakistan skipper walked up to the stands and then took off his jersey before handing it over to a fan who was visibly ecstatic having received this gift. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Pakistan earlier beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test to win the series 2-0. Noman Ali, Abdullah Shafiaque Star As Pakistan Defeat Sri Lanka by an Innings and 222 Runs in SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Complete 2–0 Whitewash Over Hosts.

Babar Azam Gifts Jersey to Young Fan

Babar Azam Gifted his Test Jersey to a Young Fan So Cute🇵🇰💯. #BabarAzam #NoChangeNeededPCB pic.twitter.com/KBMtBAYFcE — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 27, 2023

