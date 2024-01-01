Shahid Afridi took a light-hearted jibe at his son-in-law Shaheen Afridi after he became Pakistan's new T20I captain. The former skipper was speaking at an event where Shaheen along with Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haris Rauf were present when he praised Rizwan for his focus and fighting spirit. As he was lauding Rizwan, Afridi said, "Main toh T20 mein isko captain chahta tha lekin Shaheen ban gaya galti se." The crowd as well as Afridi and his son-in-law erupted into laughter after this comment was made and the video of this incident has gone viral. 'Mere Pas Bhi Ek Hi Hai' Babar Azam Gives Witty Reply to Lady Asking For His Hat As He Gave Autograph to Fans in Australia, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here:

Shahid Afridi praised Muhammad Rizwan and said that Rizwan should have been captain of T20 but Shaheen became it by mistake.#Rizwan #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/TSECe93ZPM — Ahtasham Riaz 🇵🇰 (@AhtashamRiaz_) December 30, 2023

