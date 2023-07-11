Afte a great batting performance in the 2nd ODI and winning the series, Afghanistan finds themselves in a difficult position in the 3rd and final ODIas they suffer a batting collapse and could only give a target of 127 in front of the Bangladesh batters. Star performers of the last match Rahmunullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran could only manage 7 runs together. Azmatullah Omarzai's lower order brilliance (56) took them to a fighting score of 126 at the end. Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed shared 6 wickets between themselves.

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023 Innings Update

FIFTY for Azmatullah Omarzai ✅@AzmatOmarzay has kept Afghanistan in the game with a fighting half-century, his first in ODIs. 🇦🇫- 114/8 (44 Overs)#AfghanAtalan | #BANvAFG2023 | #XBull pic.twitter.com/8ebHC0wPIK — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 11, 2023

