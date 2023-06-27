Bangladesh will be hoping to reach the final of this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for the first time. Bangladesh kick-off their campaign on Afghanistan on October 7. After that match they go on to play 2022 T20I World Cup Champions, England, on October 10. After that they play 2021 World test Champions, New Zealand, on October 14, and, two-time winners, India, on October 19. They ended their league game on October 24 against South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Bangladesh Cricket Team Full Schedule

