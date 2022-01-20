The Bangladesh vs Canada U19 will be played at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST. Only select group stage matches will be available for live telecast. The Bangladesh vs Canada U19 live telecast will not be available. With no live telecast available for BAN vs CAN U19, fans can still catch the live action. The live streaming online of BAN vs CAN U19 will be available on ICC TV in select regions and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs UAE 🇦🇪 🇧🇩 Bangladesh vs Canada 🇨🇦 🇵🇰 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 🇦🇫 Who's your pick to win today's #U19CWC games? pic.twitter.com/mzcJw5Mvsc — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

