Ireland Women's National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out in the final ODI of the series against the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team. Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 3rd ODI is all set to take place on Monday, December 2 at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2024 is all set to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the BAN-W vs IRE-W ODI series will not be telecasted live in India. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women ODI series. Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 57 Runs in 1st T20I 2024: Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem Help PAK Secure 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series With Comfortable Victory.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 3rd ODI 2024

