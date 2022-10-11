Bangladesh Women would be taking on UAE Women in their last league stage match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and is slated to start at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

BAN-W vs UAE-W:

We’re inching towards the semi-finals and the matches get more intense as Bangladesh 🇧🇩 take on UAE 🇦🇪 in the first match, and Pakistan 🇵🇰 face Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 in the second. Who are you rooting for? #BANvUAE #PAKvSRL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/aNV4AVlWbG — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 10, 2022

