The 21st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will be played between Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers. The 21st match of the BBL will be hosted at the International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour, on January 3. The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 12:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. On Which Channel Big Bash League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BBL Matches Live Streaming Online?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming

Tonight in Coffs Habour 🚢 The lads will be wearing our First Nations kit tonight. You can bid on the jerseys 👉https://t.co/YrgbK6FquZ#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/1Ubxtv8aGh — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 3, 2025

