After just two wins in the BBL 2024-25 season so far, hopes of getting into the next round are fading away. But a derby win will be important for both Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. The Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades BBL match will be played at the MCG and begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming viewing option. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2024-25

May the Big Bash be with you ✨ The rivalry resumes at the @MCG tonight!#BBL14 | #TheSkyIsTheLimit pic.twitter.com/kfCiT2JoPK — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 3, 2025

