Brisbane Heat are all set to take on Hobart Hurricanes in match 36 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season on Thursday, January 16. The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match will be played at the Gabba. The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming viewing option. Steve Smith Narrowly Saves Himself From Being Played On, Desperately Blocks Ball From Hitting His Stumps With A Twist of His Signature Quirky Antics During BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25

It's Matchday 'Canes Fans!



We take on the Heat tonight at the Gabba from 7:30pm (AEDT) 🌪 pic.twitter.com/oipS052YHS— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)