Star Australian cricketer Steve Smith has returned to the BBL after the end of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He has joined the Sydney Sixers squad and already showed great signs of form as he scored a century in the previous match and a half-century against Adelaide Strikers. Although wherever Smith is present, he takes entertainment along with him. Smith was nearly getting played on during his innings against the Strikers, when he gave a last-ditch effort to hit the ball away with his bat and then show some of his signature quirky antics as well. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Novak Djokovic Reacts in Disbelief as Marcus Stoinis Gets Caught Near the Boundary After Ball Nearly Hits Roof of Marvel Stadium During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Narrowly Saves Himself From Being Played On

