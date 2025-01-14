Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will see Melbourne Renegades taking on Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday, January 14. The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match will be played at the Ninja Stadium. The match will begin at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming viewing option. David Warner Catches A Screamer To Dismiss Aston Agar During Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25 Toss

