Karachi Kings' newest recruit, David Warner, grabbed a screamer to dismiss Ashton Agar in the ongoing Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match. Sydney Thunder skipper Warner ran towards his right and leaped forward to grab an overhead catch but failed to cross the 30-yard circle, which Agar had completely mistimed off Mohammad Hasnain's bowling. PSL 2025 Players Draft: David Warner Gets Picked Up By Karachi Kings for USD 3,00,000, Becomes Most Expensive Cricketer in Pakistan Super League 10.

David Warner Takes A Stunner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)