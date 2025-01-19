Top side Hobart Hurricanes will eye for an easy win as they take on struggling Melbourne Stars on Sunday, January 19. The Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match will be played at the Sydney Showground. The Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming viewing option. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25

