Second-placed Sydney Sixers will take on ‘playoff’ aspirants Perth Scorchers on January 11. The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL match will be played at the SCG Stadium. The match will begin at 11:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers live streaming viewing option. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25

