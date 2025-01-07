Perth Scorchers are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Renegades in the next Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 encounter. Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 14 match will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth. The Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, January 7. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming viewing option. Dan Christian Strikes Huge Six Against Xavier Bartlett As He Makes Comeback in BBL 2024-25 As Player From Assistant Coach During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Match (Watch Video).

