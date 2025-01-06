All-rounder Dan Christian came out of retirement to rescue the injury-hit Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League 2024-25 match against Brisbane Heat. The veteran has been serving as an assistant coach for the Thunder franchise. During the match against Brisbane Heat, Thunder batter Dan Christian hammered a huge 92M six against Heat speedster Xavier Bartlett. The incident happened during the first ball of the 19th over, when Xavier bowled a length ball into the stumps and Christian muscled it away for a huge maximum. Dan Christian came out of retirement after Sydney Thunder received a massive blow with Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft ruled out for some time after they were involved in a collision during a Big Bash League 2024-25 match. Daniel Sams, Cameron Bancroft Released From Hospital As They Recover From Horrific Collision-Injury Sustained During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Match, Team Provides Update (Watch Video).

Dan Christian Smashed Xavier Bartlett For a Huge Six

Dan Christian! The 41-year-old has just smashed this Xavier Bartlett delivery 92 metres! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/ZgbVIt9yeC — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)