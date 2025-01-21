Hobart Hurricanes are all set to take on Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season on Tuesday, January 21. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be played at the Ninja Stadium. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Steve Smith Cleared to Join Australia Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series in UAE Following Elbow Injury, Set to Resume Batting Later This Week.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 Qualifier

CANES FANS! ITS THE QUALIFIER MATCHDAY! 🚂



We take on the Sixers tonight at Ninja Stadium with the winner going through to the KFC BBL|14 Final! pic.twitter.com/ffAk5wSZ6L— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 20, 2025

