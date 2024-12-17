Match Three of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will witness Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Thunder on December 17. The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder BBL match will be played at Manuka Oval, and begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. Ben Dwarshuis Hits Huge 108M Six That Strikes Stadium Roof During Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Live

Here is the squad for our first game of KFC #BBL14! 👊💙 We take on the Thunder tomorrow night at Manuka Oval, with the first ball at 6.45pm ACDT. 📺 Catch all of the action on 7, 7+, Foxtel or Kayo. pic.twitter.com/Cc6MEJguk8 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 16, 2024

