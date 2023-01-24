Melbourne Renegades will face Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne and will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of BBL 2022-23 in India and will provide a live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv website or app. ICC Rescinds Demerit Point Slapped on Rawalpindi Stadium Following PCB’s Appeal.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming:

All to play for in #BBL12 💪 when @RenegadesBBL 🔴 face @StrikersBBL 🔵 in a 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓-𝐖𝐈𝐍 game 🔥 Who will secure 2️⃣ vital points? 💬👇 Stream this #BBL 🏏 thriller, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/7fc1pr20NE — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 24, 2023

