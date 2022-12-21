Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 21. The match will commence at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. This is their second meeting in the ongoing BBL season. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 in India. The BBL will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available on the Sony Liv website and app.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming Details:

Your Wednesday just got better 😎@RenegadesBBL eye 🔝 spot as they take on @HeatBBL in a 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 #BBL12 clash 😍 Stream this crucial fixture, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/YFPVQ3kerc — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 21, 2022

