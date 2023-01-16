Melbourne Stars will be hosting Brisbane Heat in a Big Bash League game, which is set to take place on Monday, January 16. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and is slated to begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network will provide live telecast of this match while fans looking for live streaming can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website. Both sides have had contrasting results in their last matches. While Stars lost to Renegades in the Melbourne derby, Heat managed to beat Adelaide Strikers. Zamina Tahir, Pakistan Bowler, Pulls Off ‘Mankad’ Run Out During During ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming:

✌️ teams desperate for a crucial 𝓦 to climb up the #BBL12 🏏 table 👊@StarsBBL 💚 or @HeatBBL 💙 - who will prevail today? 🤔💬 Stream intriguing action from #BBL, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/RGRw8VjGTo — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 16, 2023

