Defending champions Perth Scorchers will take on Adelaide Strikers in their next Big Bash League 2022-23 match. The game will commence at 3.45 IST (Indian Standard Time) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23 in India. You can watch the live telecast of the game on Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Cricket Australia Renames Annual Award For Men's Test Player in Honour of Spin Legend Shane Warne.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

The cricket doesn't stop at Stumps on Day 1 🥊#BBL12 Boxing Day double header coming up tonight! pic.twitter.com/5yFQHCLx0R — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2022

