After two months of blockbuster cricketing action, we have out both finalists of BBL 2022-23. Four-time champions Perth Scorchers take on Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2022-23 Final match. The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat match is all set to be played on Saturday, February 4. The game will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and dominated their way through to the finals but Brisbane Heat are the team have momentum on their side. They will look to capitalise on it like they did in the other games of the play-offs. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the BBL 2022-23 final in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Team India Players Begin Training Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 vs Australia (See Pics).

BBL 2022-23 Final, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗣𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘 🏆 Will it be a successful title defense for @ScorchersBBL 🧡 or can @HeatBBL 💙 clinch their ✌️nd #BBL trophy? 🤔💬 Watch action from #BBL12 one last time, today, LIVE on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Uw3gZWcEws — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 4, 2023

