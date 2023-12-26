Defending champions Perth Scorchers have won two games in the Big Bash League 2023-24 so far and will play Melbourne Renegades on Boxing Day doubleheader. Perth Scorchers have a game-winning run over Melbourne Renegades and would be looking to secure the top spot with a win at Optus Stadium. An exciting match of the BBL 2023-24 season, between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will start at 03:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades live on Star Sports network channels. Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Glenn Maxwell Celebrates Christmas 2023 ’A Day Early’ With Son Logan Maverick Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Shares Adorable Picture

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

BBL’s toughest road trip? Time to turn it around tonight 👊#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/vERQT9hj0y — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)