Sydney Thunder will face Hobart Hurricanes in the next Big Bash League 2022-23 fixture. The match will commence at 10 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lavington Sports Oval, Albury. The broadcasting rights for BBL 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. So you can watch the match live on Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD. The live streaming of the game will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Fazalhaq Farooqi's BBL Contract Terminated by Sydney Thunder Over Inappropriate Behaviour.

