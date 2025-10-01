India Women started their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign by a 59-run win against Sri Lanka Women. This was the opening game of the competition and India Women edged past Sri Lanka with resilience. The entire team put some good efforts with the ball and in the field. After the match, in the Team huddle, India Women fielding coach Munish Bali addressed the good fielding efforts coming from the likes of Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. In the end, in the giant screen, it was Richa's name which came up as the winner of the fielding medal. She was presented the medal by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. India Vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Encounter Sets New Benchmark with 22,843 Fans at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Presents Richa Ghosh Best Fielder's Medal

📍 Guwahati Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI presented the first fielding medal 🏅 of #CWC25 🙌 And the medal goes to 🥁 Get your tickets now and cheer for the #WomenInBlue 👉 https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4 | #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/9DxdTFr8Hp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2025

