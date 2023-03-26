England Test captain Ben Stokes has finally returned to IPL after a break with the Chennai Super Kings buying him for a whooping price of 16.25 Crore. The superstar international has joined the squad and as seen in a video released by Chennai Super Kings' official Instagram handle, the hard-hitting southpaw was smashing the ball in the practice. He played a lofted straight drive to a length ball as it disappeared behind the sight screen. His form will definitely be a exciting scene for the CSK fans.

Ben Stokes Smashing the Ball During CSK Practice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

