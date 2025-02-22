Funny memes go viral after Indian national anthem is played in Pakistan (Photo credit: X @LoyalSachinFan and @EHuman0)

Fans reacted with funny memes and jokes as the Indian national anthem was briefly played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore before the AUS vs ENG match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, February 22. As both the England and Australian national cricket teams prepared themselves to sing the national anthems, the Indian national anthem was played for a few seconds and it amused the fans at the Gaddafi Stadium as well as on social media. India had earlier refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and they are having all their matches in Dubai. Indian National Anthem Played in Lahore Before AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Amused Fans React (Watch Video).

'Absolute Cinema'

Pakistan accidentally played the Indian National Anthem during Australia vs England game in Lahore 😭 pic.twitter.com/xNT73Z6lUK — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 22, 2025

'Pakistan Missing India Very Badly'

🇮🇳 Indian National Anthem played at Lahore in #ChampionsTrophy England VS Australia Match 😂😂😂😂😂 Pakistan is missing India very badly — Balaji Singh (@nbalajisingh) February 22, 2025

'Gaddafi Stadium DJ'

The DJ who accidentally played Jana Gana Mana before Eng vs Aus match in Lahore pic.twitter.com/Vajxk02S2Q — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 22, 2025

Haha

Indian national anthem played ahead of champions trophy clash of Aus Vs eng Jay Shah : pic.twitter.com/tqLFJaD3Ds — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 22, 2025

Hilarious

Pakistan accidentally played indian national anthem in #Engvsaus Match. Amit kaka : pic.twitter.com/l0Zl715ePc — 🅰️ J (@EHuman0) February 22, 2025

'Lahore Crowd Today'

Lahore Crowd cheers on Indian National Anthem #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ICrMLEp6is — Amitabh Mudgil (@MudgilAmitabh) February 22, 2025

Funny

DJ in Pakistan stadium accidentally plays India’s national anthem instead of England Jay Shah: pic.twitter.com/ACwPz1QxBM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 22, 2025

'Jay Shah to Stadium DJ Today'

Jay Shah to the DJ who accidentally played Indian National Anthem in Lahore Stadium pic.twitter.com/aVuf3Q2Dq0 — Sober (@Soberhere_) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)