Ben Stokes and Nitish Kumar Reddy exchanged some words on the field on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday, July 14. India were pushed on the backfoot early on Day 5 with the visitors losing three wickets in quick succession, leaving Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The former, who has not had a good time with the bat so far in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, was resolute in his defense early on and showed a lot of composure. After defending a Ben Stokes' delivery, the England National Cricket Team captain had some words for Nitish Kumar Reddy, urging the India all-rounder to play some shots. Nitish Kumar Reddy vehemently shook his head, signalling that he was not going to throw his wicket away. The video of this went viral on social media. Nitish Kumar Reddy (13) however, fell to Chris Woakes right at the stroke of lunch. Ravindra Jadeja, Brydon Carse Get Engaged in Heated Argument As They Collide With Each Other During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Exchanges Words With Nitish Kumar Reddy

