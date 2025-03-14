Bharti Fulmali has been one of the cricketers to watch out down the order in the WPL 2025 as she has played a big role in helping GG-W get to their first play-off qualification. At the same time, she has pushed her case to be selected for Team India as lower order power-hitter. After the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator at the Brabourne Stadium, Fulmali met two well-known power-hitters Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who came to attend the match as members and coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians men's team. She also clicked pictures with them and shared the pictures on social media. Bharti Fulmali Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Gujarat Giants Batter Who Scored 61 off Just 25 Balls Against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025.

Bharti Fulmali Shares Frame With Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Fulmali (@bharti.fulmali)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)