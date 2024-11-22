The Bhutan national cricket team will face the Saudi Arabia national cricket team in the ninth match of ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2024. The exciting clash will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. Sadly for fans, the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2024 will not be telecast live on any TV channels due to the absence of any official broadcaster. In India, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website to catch live streaming online of the Bhutan vs Saudi Arabia match in the ongoing tournament. Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How To Watch CAM vs UAE Cricket Match Online on TV Channels?

Bhutan vs Saudi Arabia Live

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B is set to light up🔥🏏 Watch as 7 nations battle it out for glory and a step closer to World Cup! Dates: 19th - 28th November 2024 Venues: > 🏟️ West End International Cricket Stadium > 🏟️ UDST Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/wbjcw6y5i3 — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)