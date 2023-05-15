Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a five-wicket in the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15. The experienced bowler had dismissed Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha at the start of the match and later, went on to take four wickets in the final over of the match. This was also the second five-wicket haul in IPL 2023 and also the second of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career. Shubman Gill Scores His Maiden IPL Century, Achieves Feat During GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Five-Wicket Haul

