Ahead of Oval Invincibles women’s’ match against Birmingham Phoenix women on August 13, 2023, Sunday, the Oval Invincibles’ women’s team received a major blow. Oval Invincibles’ star player Dane Van Niekerk has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a thumb injury. Following her injury, the player will not be participating any further in the tournament.

Dane Van Niekerk Ruled Out

RULED OUT 😮 Unfortunate end to Dane Van Niekerk's outing at The Hundred 2023 due to a thumb injury. She won't participate further. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/hg4BCVkab5 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) August 13, 2023

