Toby Roland-Jones' ecstasy soon turned into a tragedy after he hit a six and then unknowingly knocked down his own bails on his follow-through in the county championship. The Middlesex captain took on bowler Ed Barnard and hit him for a maximum over the long-on boundary but ended up dislodging the bails after the bat, on his follow-through hit the stumps. Middlesex beat Warwickshire by eight wickets. What a Catch! Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Romario Shepherd During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Out hit wicket?! Toby Roland-Jones thinks he has planted the ball for six but knocks the bails off in his follow-through #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/c0tJoutjr3 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 25, 2023

