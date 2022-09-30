Jasprit Bumrah is injured and reportedly ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Twitterati seems to have found a solution in an 'able replacement' for the premier fast bowler, who has sustained a back injury and might miss the marquee event in Australia next month. After reports of Bumrah's injury and subsequently getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup next month emerged, netizens jokingly took to Twitter to share an old video of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol bowling during a match in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). With a spinner-like action, Deol bowled a seam delivery that was a perfect wide yorker, not letting the batsman free his arms and score. Plus, the commentator was praising the Bollywood actor who had a 'golden arm' at that point in time. Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Due to Back Stress Fracture: BCCI Sources

Check out some of these below!

'Lord Bobby Deol'

Only Lord Bobby Deol can replace Bumrah in Indian Team😍 pic.twitter.com/4h9seNH4wW — अमित शर्मा (@AmitsharmaGRENO) September 30, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement!

We All Know Now!

I know who can replace Bumrah pic.twitter.com/XielNA2v91 — Sudhanshu' (@whoshud) September 29, 2022

Haha!

Nop jasprit bumrah ko sirf Bobby Deol hi replace kar sakta hai aur koi shami imran nahi pic.twitter.com/ncskiPzjzJ — Mohammad Imran🇮🇳 (@ImranMohammad49) September 30, 2022

Bobby Deol in Place of Mohammed Siraj!

Please add Lord Bobby Deol in place of Siraj,he is good death bowler for India in T-20 WC pic.twitter.com/fbgyojGez4 — Raz RK Kiran (@Ortoncena18Rk) September 30, 2022

