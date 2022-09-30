Jasprit Bumrah is injured and reportedly ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Twitterati seems to have found a solution in an 'able replacement' for the premier fast bowler, who has sustained a back injury and might miss the marquee event in Australia next month. After reports of Bumrah's injury and subsequently getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup next month emerged, netizens jokingly took to Twitter to share an old video of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol bowling during a match in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). With a spinner-like action, Deol bowled a seam delivery that was a perfect wide yorker, not letting the batsman free his arms and score. Plus, the commentator was praising the Bollywood actor who had a 'golden arm' at that point in time. Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Due to Back Stress Fracture: BCCI Sources

Check out some of these below!

 'Lord Bobby Deol'

Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement!

We All Know Now!

Haha!

Bobby Deol in Place of Mohammed Siraj!

