The IPL 2024 has commenced with a high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The crowd at Chepauk is always passionate, filling the stands in numbers to watch their faovurite team in action led by MS Dhoni. Coupled with the travelling fans of RCB, a great atmosphere was created inside the stadium. Fascinated by it, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a post on social media where he encouraged Sports fans to book the trip and travel to India and witness IPL. He also called the IPL atmosphere as 'greatest atmosphere in global sport'. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’, Video Goes Viral.

Kevin Pietersen Recommends Cricket Fans All Over the Globe to Visit India and Watch IPL

After experiencing another quite surreal atmosphere at a cricket ground in India again last night, I encourage EVERY SINGLE sports fan who hasn’t visited India and watched an @IPL game, to do it asap! It’s without doubt the greatest atmosphere in global sport! Book the trip &… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 23, 2024

