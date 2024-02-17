Chattogram Challengers have displayed dominance, securing victory in five out of their 10 matches, whereas Durdanto Dhaka has struggled, clinching just one win out of 11 encounters. In their previous meet, Chattogram Challengers emerged victorious with a comfortable six-wicket win. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chattogram Challengers vs Durando Dhaka live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Durando Dhaka Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)