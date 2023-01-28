Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Sylhet Strikers in the next fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Chattogram Challengers are coming into this match with a loss against Fortune Barishal. Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers suffered a defeat against Rangpur Riders. The important BPL 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Cricketer, Named As Caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab Province.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers On FanCode

