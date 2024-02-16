Durdanto Dhaka and Khulna Tigers lost their previous encounters in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 2024 and will be looking to get back on the winning ways again. Durdanto Dhaka have registered nine wins in their previous 13 matches against Khulna Tigers, and would be looking to take their wins column to double figures against the Tigers. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 16, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

