Khulna Tigers will cross swords with Rangpur Riders in their next Bangladesh Premier League 2023 fixture. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers lost against Chattogram Challengers. The important BPL 2023 match between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will be telecasted live on Eurosport. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. Sandeep Lamichhane Rape Case: Cricketer Released by Nepal Court on Bail.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders On FanCode

