Fabian Allen starred with the ball and later, Brandon King performed well in a run-chase as Jamaica Tallawahs beat Barbados Royals by eight wickets to win the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 title on October 1. Batting first, Barbados Royals managed 161/7 with Azam Khan scoring 50. Apart from Allen's three wickets, Nicholson Gordon also snared three and Imad Wasim one. In reply, Jamaica Tallawahs' chase was powered by 83 undefeated runs off 50 deliveries by Brandon King. Jamaica completed the run chase in 16.1 overs.

Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2022 Champions:

